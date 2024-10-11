Local charity celebrates Woman of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lothian Community Transport Services (LCTS) attended the Women in Bus and Coach Summit in Manchester this week, which had a focus on discussing the role of women in the Bus & Coach industry and how we can encourage more women into the sector.

Despite women accounting for the majority of bus journeys, only 10% of the bus and coach workforce are women. A wide variety of speakers from throughout the UK discussed topics such as driver and passenger safety, transport design and the future of engineering in the industry. LCTS HR & Business Support Officer, Fiona Harris said "the event was fantastic, the campaigns for the future of women in the industry that have been discussed feel like we are working towards a better future for all. Transport is an exciting industry to be part of and events like the summit really demonstrate that".

As part of the summit there was an awards ceremony, where a shortlist of outstanding nominees from across the sector were considered and judged by a panel of industry experts. LCTS' Chief Executive, Kimberley Ward, was nominated for the award of Best Woman in Community Transport and despite extremely strong competition was declared the winner.

Kimberley said: "It is an immense privilege to receive this award. I am a small cog in a much bigger wheel that is LCTS and I am so proud of the recognition that this award is of all the hard work and dedication of every single member of LCTS brings - from volunteers, to trustees and staff - we are always pushing for progress."