Local Family's Life Transformed by Big Kid Circus

An Edinburgh mum has praised Big Kid Circus with transforming her son’s life, helping with his struggles with neurodivergent behaviours to finding acceptance and support in the wacky and wonderful world of the circus.

Callen Ormerwood (7) first visited the Big Kid Circus in 2021 in Edinburgh and was immediately captivated by the daring performances and electric atmosphere. Since that day, the circus has become a huge part of his life and there’s been a notable difference in his behaviour.

Mum Jackie Blair said: “Before we were introduced to Big Kid Circus, Callen was really struggling with his behaviour as he was often hyper active, agitated, unable to concentrate and struggled to play with other children. His nursery teachers expressed their concern, but while we waited for tests to diagnose any neurodevelopmental conditions, I felt at a loss with how to help him.

“A trip to see Big Kid Circus in 2021 really was the catalyst that changed everything! Callen was instantly besotted, and I could see a positive change in his behaviour almost overnight.”

L-R Mason and Callen with Big Kid Circus

Since that first visit, the circus has welcomed Callen with open arms and he’s not only been a dedicated audience member, with regular visits every time the circus is in town, but he’s even performed centre ring under the moniker ‘Mini Luxo’ after his favourite clown, Papa Luxo.

Jackie continued: “Big Kid Circus really is a big family, and I can’t thank them all enough for how warmly they’ve welcomed Callen in. He’s had so many fantastic experiences from aerial training to dressing up and dancing on stage with the clowns – his favourite circus act by far.

“He’s became such a happy, confident wee boy and I honestly tell people that the circus saved his life. His older brother Mason (9) who Callen never had a connection with before has even got involved recently. To see their relationship as brothers go from strength to strength has just been amazing.”

Big Kid Circus was founded in 2005 by husband and wife, Biliana and Kiril Kirilov. Biliana was just 13 when she left home to ‘run away’ with the circus and travelled all over the world before meeting trapeze artist Kiril. Since deciding to set up their own company, which aims to produce creative, diverse, and inclusive circus performances for the whole family, they have successfully produced 16 annual tours across the UK.

L-R Callen and Mason

Now, Biliana and Kiril’s children are driving forward the next generation of the family-run business and daughter Julia has witnessed first-hand the huge transformation in Callen since that first visit to the circus in 2021.

Julia Kirilova, Event Manager at Big Kid Entertainment, said: “The visible change in Callen over the last few years has been a joy to watch and it’s heartening to see his love of the circus, and the overwhelmingly positive impact this has had on his behaviour.

“The circus is a place where everyone is encouraged to be themselves, without fear of judgement. We have a hugely diverse and inclusive performing troupe, with performers from all over the world from different nationalities, ethnicities, and backgrounds. Everyone is welcome at Big Kid Circus.

“We were delighted to welcome Callen and his family to celebrate his 7th birthday on stage with us at our Glenrothes show on Monday 27 May and we’re so glad that he has found his second home with us.”