Local performers unit in song to raise money for Scottish breast cancer patients

Theatre companies from across the Central Belt will take to the stage on Monday, June 17 in the inaugural ‘Go Sing’ concert to raise funds for The House of Hope Scotland, a new breast cancer charity opening Scotland’s first dedicated ‘safe haven’ providing holistic support for people impacted by breast cancer offering everything from palliative yoga, music therapy and Pilates to drop-in advice sessions and peer-to-peer support groups.

For one night only members of Showcase Musical Productions, Children’s Theatre Bo’Ness, Falkirk Bohemians, The Bo’ness Belles, Project Theatre, Retirement Rocks and Find Your Voice will join forces for an evening of toe tapping songs and show stopping performances. From the magic of musical theatre, to pop classics and vintage jukebox the evening promises to have something for everyone, no matter your musical tastes!

Having shared the stage in 2022 as members of Showcase Musical Productions in Edinburgh, Lisa and Jennifer struck up a firm friendship which was sparked by their shared passion for musical theatre and working with young people to help develop their skills.

Jen is the founder of local companies, ‘Find Your Voice’ and ‘Retirement Rocks’ in Bo’ness and Lisa is the assistant director of Edinburgh based youth theatre company LYAMC.

House of Hope Founder Lisa Fleming and Go Sing Producer Jen McIntosh.

"This is something I’ve dreamed about doing for a long time! Bringing local theatre companies and singing groups together to put on one big concert to not only promote what they do but at the same time raise funds for charity," said Jennifer.

"The idea for Go Sing! was born as I loved the thought of everyone working together as one team and I hope it will be the start of something special.

"The concert is a celebration of song, a celebration of talent and a community coming together to help an amazing cause.”

Breast cancer will impact one in eight women in Scotland during their lifetime. Working with leading organisations in the field as part of the Scottish Cancer Network, The House of Hope will be a bespoke support and wellbeing centre offering therapeutic, educational and financial support.

Founded by Lisa Fleming, who was herself diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017, and her husband Euan, the new House of Hope charity is currently engaged in active talks with investors and local property experts about a site in Edinburgh, for their first ever specialist support centre in the country, with further sites planned nationally.

The House of Hope centre will offer a sanctuary for those impacted by breast cancer in any way or at any stage. It will provide fully funded and specially tailored workshops, classes such as mindfulness, art therapy and Pilates, and peer-to-peer support groups to empower participants, tackle social isolation due to a breast cancer diagnosis and provide a community to help service users feel connected.

House of Hope is intentionally dedicated to supporting those with breast cancer, providing the kind of holistic care, advice and therapies not available on the NHS.

Lisa Fleming said: "A breast cancer diagnosis at any stage can impact all aspects of your daily life and be all-consuming, and it affects so many of us in our lifetimes, either through being diagnosed ourselves or supporting loved ones who are impacted.

“Inspired by the personal support I received from Future Dreams House in London, The House of Hope will be a haven away from the outside world where those who are impacted by breast cancer can be who they need to be in a safe space, whilst offering connectivity, compassion, and community.

“The NHS does not have the operational resources or funding to provide additional holistic care and support for breast cancer patients in and around Edinburgh. At House of Hope we will fill this void, working in synergy with existing organisations across the Scottish Cancer Network.

“We are so thrilled to have identified a potential site in Edinburgh and without fundraisers such as Jen we can’t make this happen. To see some many members of the local theatre community coming together to share the stage and raise money for The House of Hope means the world to us as a family. First stop Bo’ness, next stop…… who knows!’

‘Go Sing ‘will take place at Bo’Ness Old Kirk, Panbrae Road, Bo’Ness. EH51 0EN.

Tickets £8 / £5