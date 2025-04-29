Local Tesco team support Cancer Card health and wellbeing event with £250 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The generous team at Tesco Corstorphine Extra in Edinburgh has donated £250 to a Scottish cancer charity, supporting a free event for cancer patients, their carers, families, and friends.

The kind-hearted donation from the store was sent to Edinburgh-based charity Cancer Card, helping them to provide snacks, refreshments, teas and coffees at their Health & Wellbeing Event, which they hosted at RBS Gogarburn Conference Suite on Sunday, 13 April.

The event provided guests, many of whom will be in both active treatment or recovery, access to valuable resources such as guest speakers, practical advice and the opportunity to connect directly with cancer charities and cancer support services.

Ian Pirrie, Chair of Cancer Card, said: “We bring together a large array of support services to help those affected by cancer understand what support is readily available to them. We were delighted to be collaborating with other great cancer charities and support services to help make this event happen.”

The donation supported Cancer Card to provide snacks and treats at the free event

“A massive thank you to all the cancer support teams who attended and to Tesco for their generous community grant.”

Deborah Brown, Community Champion at Tesco Corstorphine Extra, said: “Our team is hugely passionate about playing any part we can to support the fantastic charities found in our local community.

“Cancer unfortunately impacts us all, so we hope that this donation helped the incredible team at Cancer Card put on the very best event they can for patients and their families from all across Edinburgh.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “Our stores work so hard throughout the year to support their local communities through donations, so it is fantastic that the Edinburgh Corstorphine Tesco team has been able to support Cancer Card with their Health & Wellbeing event.”