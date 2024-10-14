Loop scoops best UK creative newcomer agency award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh based, Loop Agencies was announced as the Creative Newcomer Agency of the Year at the 2024 the Creative Moment Awards held in London last week.

Since the agency was formed in 2022 it has steadily grown from its two founders to a now 16 strong team that specialises in building creative hubs to support its client base in financial services and other regulated sectors.

The agency founded by Vicky Hope and Ed Vickers 24 months ago was established with deep rooted values from day one that are people centric, prioritising both client success and employee wellbeing.

Commenting on their leadership approach, Vicky said: “Our values drive everything we do to ensure a balanced workload and an engaged team that in turn creates a culture of belonging.

Vicky Hope and Ed Vickers

“One of our key commodities is creativity and so to support our team and provide them with effective wellness opportunities, we introduced a pioneering 9-day fortnight. This has been incredibly well received and aims to conveys a strong message of our belief in the team, as well as our drive to create a flexible and supportive working environment in which they can all thrive.”

Leveraging advanced tools like GenAI has enabled the agency to stay ahead of the curve in digital content creation, while continuously offering development opportunities that enhance skillsets. The creative hub approach has been revolutionary for clients including life and pension companies and asset management which has experienced turnaround times reduce from months to weeks and the volume and consistency of brand assets scale considerably.

And the Creative Moment Awards Judges added: “A new agency making bold moves. Love the idea of allowing the agency’s values to drive all it does, commendable at such an early stage in its lifecycle.”

With two-year team growth of 750% and plans to expand further, championing Scottish talent for blue-chip financial services companies, LOOP is committed to continuing this growth, with culture, creativity, and client success at its core.