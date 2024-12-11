Lord Provost commends Sight Scotland Veterans for incredible support during visit to charity’s Linburn Centre

The Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Councillor Robert Aldridge, has praised Sight Scotland Veterans for the ‘incredible support’ it provides to veterans living with sight loss during a recent visit to the charity’s Linburn Centre in West Lothian.

The Lord Provost, who is also the City of Edinburgh’s Armed Forces and Veterans’ Champion, toured the centre, met staff and volunteers, and spent time with veterans benefiting from the charity’s services.

He also took part in activities such as archery, boccia, and using virtual reality (VR) headsets. Sight Scotland Veterans offers free support to armed forces veterans across Scotland, helping them adapt to sight loss, stay active, and connect with others.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “It was my pleasure to meet the team at Sight Scotland Veterans and witness the incredible support and achievements provided at the Linburn Centre. For over 100 years they have supported blind and partially sighted veterans in Scotland and it’s truly inspiring to see the difference being made, and I look forward to seeing the organisation continue to grow and go from strength to strength."

Steven Oliver, Linburn Centre Officer, who arranged the visit after meeting the Lord Provost at the opening of the Garden of Remembrance in Edinburgh in October, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Lord Provost to the Linburn Centre and highlight the incredible work Sight Scotland Veterans does.

"During his visit, he was given a full tour of the Centre and introduced to the wide range of activities our veterans take part in. We hope this visit highlights the support we offer in Edinburgh and the Lothians and encourages more veterans with sight loss to reach out.”

Davina Shiell, Director of Cause and Engagement at Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans, comments: “As a society we need to look after our vulnerable veterans and Sight Scotland Veterans plays such a vital role in combatting social isolation, seclusion, and loneliness.

"We are hoping that having such a high-profile visitor to one of our centres can shine a brighter spotlight on the charity and all wonderful things it does.”

A City of Edinburgh Councillor since 1984, Robert Aldridge became the city's 258th Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant on May 26, 2022. An elected member for Drum Brae/Gyle, Councillor Aldridge is the Council’s longest-serving member with over 30 years’ experience.

For more information on Sight Scotland Veterans please visit sightscotlandveterans.org.uk or call our support line on 0800 035 6409.