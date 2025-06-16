Lose weight and feel great - Claire has lost four stones

Claire Gibson, 40, says her weight had gone up and down for years as she juggled the challenges of everyday life. While she had had lost weight successfully in the past, without support, the weight crept back on.

“I would always make excuses,” Claire says. “I’d tell myself I was too busy whether it was moving house, caring for family, getting the kids settled in new schools. But really, I was just avoiding facing the scales.”

After nearly a year away, Claire bravely returned to her Slimming World group in January 2025 – this time with a different mindset and ready to soak up all the essential support of the weekly group sessions.

“I was so nervous. I thought everyone would be thinking, ‘Look how much weight she’s gained.’ But I walked in and was met with smiles and encouragement. No one judged me and my new consultant Gaye even congratulated me for coming back.”

Claire followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, a generous and flexible approach to healthy eating that helped her rediscover the foods she loved without feeling hungry or deprived.

“Before, I’d eat anything for convenience,” Claire says. “Now, I’ve learned how to cook healthier meals that the whole family loves such as Spaghetti Bolognese, Slimming World Balti Chicken, and Hunters Chicken Risotto. I don’t cook separately for myself anymore. We just adapt our favourites.”

Even her 9-year-old has noticed the difference with more veggies on the plate. Claire is delighted how the whole family have benefited, and the kids choose healthier options first!

Beyond food, Claire found the support she needed in weekly Slimming World group sessions something she now calls the secret to her success.

“The group helped me understand my mindset. I know now that the frustration I was feeling with regaining the weight was stopping me moving forward. The group helped me to learn strategies to be able to work through my personal barriers. The support and kindness in group changed everything.”

Claire’s journey also included embracing Body Magic, Slimming World’s approach to activity that encourages members to move more at their own pace.

“I used to dread even two minutes of skipping at boot camp. Now I skip for 15 minutes and love it! And for my 40th birthday, I got a scooter so I could keep up with my daughters on the school run. I feel like a different person.”

Claire’s story has already inspired her group but now she’s ready to inspire even more people as she becomes a Slimming World Consultant herself.

Stuart Malcolm, District Manager for Slimming World, said:

“Claire is a real inspiration to us all and we are so proud of her. When she first came through the door, she wanted to lose weight and feel more confident. She is proof that with self-belief, determination and the right kind of support from a group of people who understand what it feels like to struggle with your weight and truly care about your success, anyone’s weight loss can be achieved.

“Weight-loss drugs may seem like a quick and easy answer but without changes to diet and physical activity, those taking them will soon put the weight back on. We know Slimming World members don’t need to take weight loss medication to lose weight, and keep that weight off, but if anyone does decide to take them, we will welcome them to group with open arms to ensure they are getting the support they need to make lifelong healthy changes.”

Claire’s goal is clear: to help others feel empowered and supported on their own journeys, just as she did.

“The number on the scales matters, but how I feel matters more,” she says. “I have more energy, confidence, and happiness. I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing it for my daughters, too.”

Claire’s new Slimming World group launches on Saturday 28th June in the Buchan Park Bowling Club, Broxburn at 8am or 9:30am. For more information or to join, visit slimmingworld.co.uk or call Claire on 07793 545392.

