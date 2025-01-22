Lovell brings construction careers to life for local students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queensferry High School students explored careers in construction during a recent visit to the Lovell development, The Crossings, in South Queensferry.

Organised in collaboration with Private Rented Sector housing provider Sigma Capital Group who have sponsored the ‘Class of Your Own DEC (Design Engineer Construct) course’ and housing association Sanctuary Scotland, the event highlighted the importance of sustainability and innovation in modern construction and is part of the ongoing commitment from Lovell to deliver social value benefits to local communities where it builds.

Located in South Queensferry, The Crossings is a major mixed-tenure development that blends modern living with sustainable design, featuring 398 homes, including 100 for social rent in partnership with Sanctuary Scotland, 185 new homes for Sigma Simple Life available for private rent, and 113 open-market homes for sale by Lovell.

The students, aged 15-17, participated in a varied program that included a health and safety induction, a presentation on careers in construction, a discussion on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles led by Sigma, and a hands-on painting activity under the guidance of the Lovell team.

Students

The event aimed to inspire young people to consider the diverse career opportunities within the construction industry, which, according to the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), needs to attract 26,100 extra workers by 2028 in Scotland.

Bob Strachan, contracts manager at Lovell, said: “We want to attract the very best people, not only to our business but to the wider construction industry, to support them to enjoy rewarding careers where their skills and ambition can grow and flourish.

“Bringing the students onto a live development site was a brilliant way to show them the real-world application of construction and its crucial role in building sustainable communities. It was a pleasure to see their enthusiasm as they engaged with every part of the day, from learning about safety to getting hands-on during the painting session.”

Niamh Waldron, ESG director at Sigma Capital Group, added: “The shared focus from Lovell on collaborative partnership and community-based engagement and activities is wonderful.

Students

"The visit gave students studying the Sigma sponsored Class of Your Own DEC (Design Engineer Construct) course valuable insights into how sustainability and innovation shape the construction industry. It is vital that the next generation understands the importance of sustainability in construction and how it intersects with innovation and community building.”

Conor Watt, development manager at Sanctuary Scotland, said: “This visit demonstrated how partnership developments like The Crossings bring value beyond housing. By opening the doors to young people in South Queensferry, we’re helping to spark interest in an industry that plays a vital role in shaping communities and tackling the housing challenges of tomorrow.”

Scott Harris, curriculum leader of technologies at Queensferry High School, added: “The students had a great experience thanks to Lovell. Visits like this open their eyes to exciting career possibilities and give them practical insights into the construction industry.”

The project integrates green spaces, active travel routes and energy-efficient designs to minimise environmental impact and enhance the local area. In addition to housing, The Crossings development delivers wider benefits to the community, including new commercial spaces and over 300 local jobs.