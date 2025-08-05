Lumo gives family a ‘grand day out’ to celebrate new Wallace & Gromit experience in Edinburgh

Sienna, who lives with autism and the eating condition ARFID, was joined by her mother and grandmother

Lumo, the award-winning open-access rail operator, has given a well-deserving family a ‘grand day out’ in Edinburgh, to mark the launch of the new Wallace & Gromit All Systems Go AR Trail at Dynamic Earth in the city.

The family was nominated by one of the UK’s leading charities, Family Fund, who support those raising disabled or seriously ill children. Sienna, who lives with autism and the eating condition ARFID, was joined by her mother and grandmother.

Lumo arranged for Sienna to travel from Newcastle to Edinburgh, where she was treated to a VIP day out, which included a visit to the famous Dynamic Earth. During her trip to the world-class science centre, Sienna received a special guided tour and even got to experience the new Wallace & Gromit All Systems Go AR Trail. The augmented reality experience, which is on until the end of August, is in Scotland for the first time only at Dynamic Earth. Sienna also got to take in the stunning sights of the Scottish capital on an open top bus tour.

The experience highlights Lumo’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all. The operator connects Newcastle with Edinburgh and London, with a new route to Glasgow also set to launch later this year. Lumo trains feature extendable tray tables, wheelchair spaces, reachable power sockets, and Lumo Customer Experience Ambassadors are always happy to help.

Dynamic Earth, meanwhile, is also proud to be welcoming to all. As a leading Earth Science engagement charity and fully accessible Science Centre, it caters to visitors of all abilities and sensory needs, making it an ideal destination for children with complex conditions. The interactive exhibits, immersive storytelling, and hands-on experiences allowed Sienna to engage at her own pace, sparking curiosity about the planet while providing a safe and welcoming space.

Jen Clare, Service Delivery Director at Lumo, said: “At Lumo, we’re committed to being an inclusive company and that means more than just accessibility on board. It’s about giving back to the communities we serve and also supporting some of the brilliant attractions on our route.

“I’d like to thank the amazing team at Dynamic Earth, as well as everyone at Family Fund, for helping us create a special day for Sienna and her family. Train travel is a quick, sustainable way to enjoy a day out in Edinburgh and I hope this will encourage even more people to give it a go!”

Helen Chomczuk, Fundraising and Marketing Director at Dynamic Earth, said: "Dynamic Earth is Edinburgh's Science Centre and Planetarium, and the only centre in the UK solely dedicated to earth and environmental sciences. The centre’s immersive, hands-on experiences inspire visitors about the importance of protecting our planet. Our location nearby Edinburgh’s Waverley Station enables visitors to make sustainable travel choices and take the train to enjoy a great day out at Dynamic Earth.

“Making our centre accessible to as many different people as possible is a key priority for us, and it was an absolute joy to welcome Sienna and her family to Dynamic Earth. We're very grateful to Lumo and Family Fund for making this special day possible, and are delighted we were able give Sienna a day to remember!"

Zoe Hull, Head of Fundraising and Volunteering at Family Fund, who also joined the trip, said: We were delighted to be able to link Sienna and her family up with Lumo and Dynamic Earth for this wonderful trip. At Family Fund we work with thousands of families raising children with additional needs, who tell us how difficult it can be to have a great, fully accessible day out catered to their needs. We want as many organisations as possible to provide inclusive services and events, like Lumo and Dynamic Earth, so more families can enjoy quality time together, have fun and make memories.”

Sienna and her family added: “Thanks so much to all the partners for a brilliant day out. We loved every minute and it’s been great!”

Watch a video of their ‘grand day out’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhLgvUn-y7Q