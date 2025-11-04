Magical Winter Village to light up Fort Kinnaird for the first time this Christmas

Christmas at Fort Kinnaird

This Christmas, Fort Kinnaird will be transformed into a festive wonderland filled with seasonal street food, artisan gifts, fairground rides and spectacular circus shows for all to enjoy.

Running from 21st November until 28th December, the Winter Village offers families, friends and couples the perfect festive day out.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “It’s brilliant to bring the Winter Village to Fort Kinnaird for the first time, creating a space for our community to come together and celebrate the season.

“Whether you’re visiting to do some shopping, grab a bite to eat, catch a festive classic at the cinema or simply soak up the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. It’s a wonderful way for families and friends to get into the festive spirit and make special memories.

Market magic

The Winter Village will be complete with over 20 artisan market stalls providing visitors with plenty of options when browsing for gifts for loved ones or even treating themselves to something special this Christmas.

Grab a bite as you wander, with plenty of sweet and savoury options to keep you fuelled – such as tasty dishes from Salt and Chilli Street Food, and classic pick ’n’ mix treats to take home.

Gift hunters can browse baubles and handmade luxury decorations that make ideal keepsakes. There will also be a range of personalised gifts on offer that are customisable while you wait, making the gift buying process as simple as can be.

Big‑top thrills:

Two dazzling circus shows will be brought to life under the big top, providing festive entertainment for all the family.

Santa’s Mystical Christmas:

Step into a festive circus pantomime packed with aerial acts, daring stunts, seasonal music and audience fun. When Santa arrives at the circus bearing gifts, a mischievous witch casts a spell that traps him inside the big top. With Christmas hanging in the balance, Santa and his trusty Elf must outsmart their foe, restore the magic and save the season.

Freestyle Circus

For something with more adrenaline, Freestyle Circus delivers high-energy acrobatics, precision choreography and jaw-dropping stunts. Expect the famous Globe motorcyclists, the nerve-testing Wheel of Death, and a soundtrack that mixes hip-hop beats with street-style swagger.

Fun for all ages

From family-friendly spinners and mini-coasters to faster attractions for older visitors, there will be something for everyone at Fort Kinnaird’s Christmas funfair – the perfect dose of seasonal adrenaline.

Glitter tattoos and face painting are also on offer to help visitors look the part this festive season.

Availability can vary throughout the season, and some rides carry height restrictions, so it’s worth checking boards on the day.

Make a full day of it

The Winter Village sits at the heart of Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh’s largest retail and leisure destination. With more than 70 shops and restaurants and a seven‑screen Odeon cinema, it’s easy to spend a full day out that blends festive fun with gift shopping and a bite to eat.

The Winter Village will run at Fort Kinnaird from Monday 21st November until Friday 28th December.

The market is free to explore, with a small fee for the funfair rides and other activities like face painting. The two circus shows are ticketed events.

Find out more and book for the shows at wintervillagefk.co.uk or visit fortkinnaird.com for general information.