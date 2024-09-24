Major coup for luxury home as senior appointment revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New hire sets sights on cementing home’s position as industry’s finest

ONE of Scotland’s most premier luxury care homes has revealed it has secured the appointment of a new Head of Sales and Marketing, who is set to bring a wealth of experience to the home.

Richard Annan, 58, has joined Edinburgh-based care home Cramond Residence to help further elevate the homes prestigious status as one of Scotland’s finest residences.

Richard said: “Joining Cramond Residence is an exciting new challenge for me. The home has an outstanding reputation for the best care in class.

Richard Annan joins Cramond Residence

“I’m eager to continue to build on the homes success by further improving our resident’s experience during their time with us and I want to ensure that every resident feels at home here, with activities and services tailored to their individual needs.

"It's vital that residents truly enjoy their time here and we provide their families with peace of mind that they are receiving the best care possible.

“Whether it’s dementia care or general residential living, we want to cater to everyone’s needs and ensure they have a fulfilling experience.

“We have outstanding facilities that cater to all our resident’s needs, from round the clock care to luxurious and spacious rooms as well as a wide range of activities on offer for residents to enjoy. Those who stay with us can expect nothing but the very best.”

Ross Bijak, General Manager at Cramond Residence

With a marketing career spanning 30 years, Richard has since spent the last five years working for some of the UK’s largest care providers working in a number of homes across the country building an impressive track record.

Now, Richard’s key focus is enhancing the activities programme at Cramond Residence, ensuring that all residents—especially those living with dementia—enjoy meaningful and stimulating experiences.

Ross Bijak, General Manager for Cramond Residence said: “Richard's passion for the care sector, combined with his impressive track record, makes him a perfect fit for Cramond Residence.

“We’re confident that with his arrival the home will continue to grow and provide the highest standards of care for all our residents.”

Cramond Residence combines luxury accommodation with the highest quality of care, offering a unique small-group living experience within its purpose-built, five-star facility.

With a resident-to-staff ratio designed to ensure personalized attention, the residence provides a range of specialised services, including dementia care, to meet the diverse needs of its residents.

The home also uniquely offers post-operative care rehabilitation, recently helping Cramond Residence Charge Nurse, Eileen Crawford, with her recovery after a hip replacement procedure.

Opened in October 2018 at a cost of £8 million, Cramond Residence continues to deliver outstanding clinical standards in a setting designed for comfort and community.