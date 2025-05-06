Major refurbishment unveiled at Bannatyne Health Club Newcraighall
The club has undergone a comprehensive upgrade, including a major overhaul of its gym area, which now boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a refreshed layout for the workout and weights zones.
As part of the enhancements, members will benefit from:
- A new sled track to support functional training
- Newly installed showers in both the male and female changing rooms
- Additional poolside showers for convenience and comfort
- Modern new flooring throughout the changing areas
- Installation of new boilers to improve energy efficiency
- New lift installation for improved accessibility
Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: "We are continually investing in our clubs to ensure members have access to the very best facilities in a modern, welcoming environment. This extensive refurbishment at Newcraighall is part of our ongoing commitment to excellence and providing our members with everything they need to achieve their health and fitness goals."
The investment at Newcraighall reflects the Bannatyne Group’s ongoing programme of upgrades across its UK portfolio, ensuring all members benefit from innovative equipment, stylish design, and outstanding service.