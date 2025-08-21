Making memories this summer at Wallyford Care Home

Residents, families, and colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home in Wallyford, Musselburgh, have enjoyed a busy and joyful summer filled with sunshine, community spirit, and meaningful activities.

The warm summer months provided plenty of opportunities for residents to enjoy time outdoors and within the local community. Highlights included a special trip to celebrate a local gala day, a game of bowling at a local miners’ club, and even a scenic barge trip to North Berwick. Residents also delighted in bus outings to the seaside and a nearby shopping centre, enjoying the chance to explore and reminisce.

Closer to home, Drummohr Care Home welcomed visits from local school children, who joined residents for intergenerational activities, bringing laughter and joy to all. Residents also took part in gentle wellbeing activities such as chair exercises, walks in the garden, and personalised outings, from visiting local pubs and clubs to enjoying coffee trips and shopping.

Every Friday afternoon, residents and their families came together for a relaxing cheese and wine social, which has become a much-loved tradition that encourages friendships, conversations, and shared memories. Spiritual wellbeing was also nurtured with visits from the local church, where residents enjoyed uplifting sing-alongs and moments of reflection.

HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home enjoying Gala Day parade

Throughout the summer, colleagues at Drummohr spent quality time with residents, supporting them to engage in activities that bring comfort, companionship, and joy. From garden parties to afternoons filled with music, games, and chats, the home has truly celebrated the season of togetherness.

Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home, Priscillah Musenga said:

“At Drummohr Care Home, we believe that summer is for making memories. Our residents have enjoyed a wonderful season filled with laughter, friendship, and meaningful moments. It’s been a pleasure to see everyone come together, from families and local schools to community groups, to make this summer so special.”

Summer is also a wonderful time for people to consider joining a care home. The warmer weather, outdoor activities, and community events make it an ideal time for new residents to settle into life at Drummohr and enjoy everything the home has to offer.

This summer, HC-One Scotland care homes in your area including Drummohr Care Home are also offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees if you or a loved one move in before August 31.