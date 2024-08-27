Manor Grange Care Home Munro Climb
On September 11th the Management Team at Manor Grange Care Home are off to climb the Munro Ben Chonzie in order to raise funds for the Make A Wish Foundation.
Over the summer we have held a number of fundraising events such as Summer Garden BBQ Party and a Wellie Waddle and so far Manor Grange Care Home have raised a total of £1700.
The Residents at Manor Grange Care Home like to get involved and feel part of these events and so the completed a 1km Wellie Waddle alongside the children from our visiting Nanny Group, and whilst Gordon and Kieran are braving the Scottish Highland weather, the Residents here at Manor Grange Care Home will have their own cosy event to take part in the climb also.
We would like to thank everyone for their generous donations this far.
