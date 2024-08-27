Manor Grange Care Home Munro Climb

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On September 11th the Management Team at Manor Grange Care Home are off to climb the Munro Ben Chonzie in order to raise funds for the Make A Wish Foundation.

On September 11th the Management Team at Manor Grange Care Home are off to climb the Munro Ben Chonzie in order to raise funds for the Make A Wish Foundation.

Over the summer we have held a number of fundraising events such as Summer Garden BBQ Party and a Wellie Waddle and so far Manor Grange Care Home have raised a total of £1700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Residents at Manor Grange Care Home like to get involved and feel part of these events and so the completed a 1km Wellie Waddle alongside the children from our visiting Nanny Group, and whilst Gordon and Kieran are braving the Scottish Highland weather, the Residents here at Manor Grange Care Home will have their own cosy event to take part in the climb also.

We would like to thank everyone for their generous donations this far.