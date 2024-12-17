Manor Grange Care Home Supports Mark Scott Leadership for Life Awarde
The youths had opted to complete their community project element of the Award within a care home environment. They designed a project that they thought the Residents would enjoy doing and would also enable them to connect through conversation and assisting the Residents throughout the activity session.
Residents were supported to make origami paper stars and they all enjoyed chatting to the youngsters over a cuppa.
Everyone commented on how much they had enjoyed the day, and it was noted how kind, compassionate and caring the youths were.
They did extremely well organising the whole activity by themselves, by planning it and also sourcing the required resources.
Manor Grange Care Home is always keen to get involved with the local community and support and local groups.