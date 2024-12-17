Manor Grange Care Home Supports Mark Scott Leadership for Life Awarde

By Maureen cameron
Contributor
Published 17th Dec 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 10:04 BST

Recently a group of youths from Local Edinburgh Secondary Schools came along to Manor Grange Care Home to deliver and support an activity session to the Residents as part of their Mark Scott Leadership for Life Award.

The youths had opted to complete their community project element of the Award within a care home environment. They designed a project that they thought the Residents would enjoy doing and would also enable them to connect through conversation and assisting the Residents throughout the activity session.

Residents were supported to make origami paper stars and they all enjoyed chatting to the youngsters over a cuppa.

Everyone commented on how much they had enjoyed the day, and it was noted how kind, compassionate and caring the youths were.

Generations working together bring smiles.Generations working together bring smiles.
They did extremely well organising the whole activity by themselves, by planning it and also sourcing the required resources.

Manor Grange Care Home is always keen to get involved with the local community and support and local groups.

