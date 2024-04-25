Martyn Day MP Commemorates the 109th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
On April 24, 1915, Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople, leading to an estimated 1.5 million people being killed.
The event, organised by the Armenian National Committee of the UK, remembered the Armenians who were massacred by the Ottoman Turks between 1915-2023 and the 150,000 Artsakh Armenians who were subjected to ethnic cleansing.
Commenting after the event, Mr Day said: “It’s important to remember what happened during the Armenian Genocide - which is widely considered by scholars as the first genocide of the 20th Century.
“Every time genocide is committed, we say, ‘never again, never again,’ but unfortunately it does happen again in history in fact, we made be watching the next Genocide unfolding right before our eyes in Palestine.
“It is important for us not only to remembrance but also take steps to prevent future genocides.”
Turkey, the successor state to the Ottoman Empire, denies the deaths constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and that those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.