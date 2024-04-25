Martyn Day MP Commemorates the 109th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Yesterday, Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, attended a wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
By Lianne RoyContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 20:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On April 24, 1915, Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople, leading to an estimated 1.5 million people being killed.

The event, organised by the Armenian National Committee of the UK, remembered the Armenians who were massacred by the Ottoman Turks between 1915-2023 and the 150,000 Artsakh Armenians who were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting after the event, Mr Day said: “It’s important to remember what happened during the Armenian Genocide - which is widely considered by scholars as the first genocide of the 20th Century.

Martyn Day MP is pictured at the wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph.Martyn Day MP is pictured at the wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph.
Martyn Day MP is pictured at the wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph.

“Every time genocide is committed, we say, ‘never again, never again,’ but unfortunately it does happen again in history in fact, we made be watching the next Genocide unfolding right before our eyes in Palestine.

“It is important for us not only to remembrance but also take steps to prevent future genocides.”

Turkey, the successor state to the Ottoman Empire, denies the deaths constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and that those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.

Related topics:Martyn DayLinlithgow and East FalkirkTurkeyPalestine