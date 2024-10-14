McDonald’s volunteers from Edinburgh restaurants take part In litter pick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh McDonald’s restaurant teams have taken part in a litter event in a bid to clean up the city following a busy summer of events, including The Fringe. 20 crew members from the Seafield Road, London Road, Princes Street, Gorgie Road and Chesser restaurants joined Franchisees, Graham Angus and Ryan Straub, for the clean-up operation.

The volunteers took time out of their day to fashion gloves, hi-vis vests and litter grabbers and collected more than 30 bags of rubbish from Princes Street Gardens. The team regularly conducts litter picks in the areas they operate but felt the gardens were particularly important to clean up at this time following a busy calendar of events in the capital.

Graham Angus, McDonald’s Franchisee who owns and operates the Gorgie Road and Chesser restaurants, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our fantastic teams for giving their time to their local community. Edinburgh has been bustling with visitors over the summer months, so we wanted to conduct this litter pick to ensure our great city is looking its best for others to enjoy. We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour. It’s particularly exciting to be a part of initiatives like this this year as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK.”

Ryan Straub, McDonald’s Franchisee who owns and operates the South St Andrew Street restaurant, said: “Our team did a fantastic job during our litter pick and we’re so pleased to be able to have this positive impact on our local environment. Every piece of litter collected makes a difference so others can enjoy the area around us. Our people really do care for the local areas we operate in and it truly shows with the number of people we have giving up their own time to conduct these litter picks. Thank you to everyone who came out to help and we can’t wait to organise our next one.”

McDonald's Team who took part in the litter pick

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce. The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years too, and since 2015, has installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants. McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.