McDonald’s volunteers from Newbridge restaurant take part In litter pick

Local Newbridge McDonald’s restaurant teams have taken part in a Litter event. Four crew members and helpers from the restaurants, which are owned and operated by local Franchisee Elliot Jardine as well as volunteers, collected an impressive 10 bags of rubbish between them.

Areas tidied up included Church Street and Stewartfield Park in Broxburn. The team were also joined by local community group West Lothian Litter Pickers.

McDonald’s Franchisee Elliot Jardine who owns and operates the restaurant, and who organised the event, said:“I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to their local community, ensuring the areas we all enjoy are clear of litter – making them a better and brighter place for those that live here. We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour.

Laraine Lambie, volunteer at West Lothian Litter Pickers, said: “We had a fantastic time joining the Newbridge McDonald’s team on this litter pick. It’s so important that we keep our local areas tidy so thank you to Elliot and his team for leading the way and organising this event. We look forward to continuing to support the team in the future.”

McDonald's Litter Pick Volunteers

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce. The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years too, and since 2015, has installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants. McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.