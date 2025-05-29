McDonald's welcomes back customers after restaurant redesign

McDonald’s on South Andrew Street, Edinburgh, which is owned and operated by local Franchisee Ryan Straub, has reopened after a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign, which promises to enhance the customer experience for those taking advantage of the dine-in table service option.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Straub, who owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in Edinburgh said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our South Andrew Street restaurant. The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone. It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our South Andrew Street restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our restaurant team as there will help make their jobs a little easier.”

McDonald's South Andrew Street, interior

While the traditional walk-in and Drive Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.