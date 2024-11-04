Melville awarded 'Gold Standard' for new working practices

Dalkeith-based Melville Housing Association has earned 'Gold Standard' accreditation under the 4 Day Week Campaign's scheme that officially recognises permanent four-day week employers in the UK.

The news comes at the same time as 17 companies in the UK, including around 1000 workers, have begun six-month trials of either a four-day week, a shorter working week or a nine-day fortnight with the vast majority trialling a four-day week, with no loss of pay for workers. Another four companies will begin trials later next year.

All 33 employees at Melville Housing Association have moved to a four-day, 32 hour working week with no reduction in pay.

The latest pilot beginning today comes as the 4 Day Week Campaign is about to hit 200 four-day week employer accreditations in the UK.

The Melville Housing team

According to an Owl Labs Survey of 2000 UK workers in July, 6% of full-time workers are already working a four-day week, which means that at least 1.5 million full-time workers could already be working four-days a week.

The latest trial is being run by the 4 Day Week Campaign, flexible working consultancy Timewise, and with research support from University of Cambridge, Boston College and The Autonomy Institute. The results will be presented to the new Labour Government in Summer 2025.

A new report out last week showed how Iceland's economy is outperforming most of Europe after moving to a shorter working week. In the same week, more than 500 civil servants working at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government signed a petition calling for a four-day week trial to be launched in their department.

“We’ve been trialling the four-day week since the start of 2023 and have been very pleased with how well it’s gone," said Kirsten Dean, Deputy Chief Executive at Melville Housing. “All of our performance indicators remain good, staff are much happier with their work life balance and customer satisfaction hasn’t dropped at all. We’ve been working this year to make the arrangement permanent and we’re delighted to now be fully accredited.”

Joe Ryle, Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said "We don't have to just imagine a four-day week anymore - because it's already a reality for hundreds of businesses and tens of thousands of workers in the UK. With 50% more free time and no loss in pay, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives. We look forward to presenting the results of this latest trial to the new Labour Government next summer.”

Claire Campbell, CEO of Timewise, said, “It’s great to see a wide range of employers participating in this latest trial. Many have frontline staff, and the pilots provide an opportunity to think creatively about how to deliver a five or seven day service whilst offering staff a four day week. We look forward to sharing the results next year, adding to the body of evidence that supporting people with choices about their working lives makes business sense.”