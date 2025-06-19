Melville smashes support funding record, boosts 900 families by £1.3million

As it celebrates its 30th anniversary year, staff and customers at leading Midlothian social landlord Melville Housing Association have £1.3m extra reasons to celebrate following a record-breaking year for its housing support service.

Over the past 12 months Melville’s dedicated team made a huge positive impact on the lives of some 900 struggling households across the Lothians, Edinburgh, and Lanarkshire by ensuring they received the help to which they were entitled.

“The service I received was second to none in a crisis which was having a detrimental effect on my anxiety and poor mental health,” said one grateful Melville tenant. “The welfare officer went above and beyond to help me get the answers I needed.”

“I just wanted to say thank you for sorting the money for my washing machine,” said another. “I appreciate it more than you know. I’ve actually had a wee cry this morning but happy tears to thank you for giving me a break. I don’t ask for or receive help very often.”

Melville's housing support team

The £1.3m they helped secure, which is more important than ever given sky-high living costs, came from a variety of sources including UK and Scottish welfare benefits, the Midlothian Cost of Living Task Force (of which Melville is a trusted partner), the Housing Association Charitable Trust (HACT), Fuel Bank, children’s charity Aberlour, and the Edinburgh and Lothian Trust Fund.

“This has been a record year for our team, topping the million-pound mark for the first time,” said Jane Burnett, Melville’s Head of Housing. “This is well above our previous high of £883,000 in 2019. Every day, we see how timely support can make a difference. And it’s not just about the money, it’s also about restoring hope, easing stress, and helping families stay safe and secure. We’re proud to have been part of this community effort for the past 30 years and remain committed to helping our tenants through the challenging times ahead.”

In addition to financial assistance, Melville has also provided practical help with things like kitchen appliances - including fridge freezers, air fryers, and slow cookers. As part of its work, Melville’s Property team rescued white goods from abandoned properties and, with the help of the Midlothian Unpaid Work (Community Payback) team, found them new homes, turning potential waste into valuable resources for tenants.

Anyone living in a Melville home who needs support can visit www.melville.org.uk or call 0131 654 2733. Help is also available from organisations like Citizen’s Advice.