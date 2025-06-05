Melville to make 30 donations for 30th anniversary

To kick off the festivities, a crack Melville team, made up of staff, Board and a professional painter generously provided by main repairs contractor R3, recently spent the day volunteering at the Gorebridge Beacon, where they helped carry out important maintenance work on the community building. This included sanding, painting, and general repairs - supporting a vital local hub that provides services and space for a wide range of groups and events.

The Gorebridge volunteering day is just one example of how Melville is marking its milestone year. Continuing this spirit of giving, Melville will also be making 30 donations to 30 different local organisations throughout 2025.

As part of the celebrations, Melville is asking tenants and the wider community to help choose the organisations that will benefit. Whether it’s a local food bank, a youth programme, a mental health charity or an organisation supporting those in need, the voices of local people matter.

To make a nomination, simply send an email to [email protected], explaining why you think your cause deserves a donation. Every suggestion received will be reviewed before the 30 worthy causes are selected over the coming months.

“Reaching 30 years is a big moment for Melville, and we wanted to do something that reflects the values we’ve held since the beginning - community, support, and making a difference,” said Melville Chief Executive John McMorrow. “These 30 donations, which will be chosen by our communities, are our way of recognising the incredible work being done by local organisations and saying thank you for helping us over the past 30 years.”

Melville’s anniversary year will also include a celebration event in October, further volunteering opportunities, stories from tenants and staff, and the chance for people to share their memories of Melville and their communities over the past three decades.

Keep an eye on Melville’s website and social media channels for updates and stories throughout the year.