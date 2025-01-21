Merchiston aims for Hamilton College cross-country success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh's Merchiston Castle is among nine independent schools from across Scotland competing in the Hamilton College Cross Country Championships.

The event is being staged at Hamilton Park racecourse, which is more used to the sound of hooves thundering down the home straight at 40 mph. However, horses will be replaced by two-legged runners on the track for the first time in the championship's history as the schools compete for glory.

Merchiston will be competing alongside hosts Hamilton College, Fernhill from South Lanarkshire, St Columba's (Renfrewshire), Glasgow schools Belmont House, Jordanhill, and Hutchesons’ Grammar, Strathallan (Perth) and Robert Gordon's College (Aberdeen).

In keeping with the venue, all race distances will be measured in furlongs, with the youngest age group, U10s, dashing down the home straight for 1 mile 1 furlong, while the U15s’ stamina will be tested as they try to pace themselves over the longest distance of 2 miles 4 furlongs.

With Hamilton College’s sports fields lying in the middle of the famous racecourse, Headteacher Richard Charman had a very clear vision for this event when he joined in 2021 and by working closely with his Director of Sport Ross Horne, and Hamilton Park, that dream has become a reality.

Mr Charman said: “We are thrilled to host this year’s cross-country event at the iconic Hamilton Park Racecourse. With 300 pupils from across the country taking part, it’s a fantastic opportunity for young runners to experience the excitement of competing on such an historic track. Maybe I’ll be awarding a medal to a future Scottish or even Olympic champion at the end of the event!”

Ross Horne said: “At Hamilton College, we strive to inspire a love of sport, build resilience, and create opportunities for every pupil to excel. Hosting this cross-country event on the iconic Hamilton Park Racecourse is a privilege, and we are fortunate to have such a unique facility surrounding our campus.

“Through events like this, we challenge our pupils to push their limits, embrace healthy competition, and reach their full potential. This event also reflects our commitment to fostering strong connections with other independent schools. By working in partnership to arrange fixtures and competitions, we create opportunities for collaboration and camaraderie ensuring that our pupils benefit from a wide range of sporting experiences.”

Hamilton College, whose open day is on February 19, enjoys a close working relationship with the racecourse, which has hosted its business club events and is the venue for an upcoming sports dinner in May.

Ashley Moon, Hamilton Park’s managing director, said: “Hamilton Park is delighted to be working in collaboration with Hamilton College for this year’s cross-country run, and we can’t wait for the hundreds of students to take to the track for what will effectively be our first race of 2025. We wish all of the competitors the very best of luck as they tackle the challenges of our unique course.”