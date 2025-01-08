Midlothian housing star calls time on stellar career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long serving housing officer, who has spent more than 15 years supporting tenants, resolving issues and providing help and advice, is calling time on her stellar housing career.

Linda Hay, a Housing Officer with more than 27 years experience in the sector, joined Melville Housing Association back in 2009 after being lured away from a larger organisation by Melville’s community-focus and more personal approach.

“I’ve loved my time at Melville, and I’m very proud of the work I’ve done here,” said Linda. “Being a housing officer isn’t an easy job. You’re often telling people things they don’t want to hear but I would say that I’ve always tried my best for my tenants and I can think of a few occasions over the years when I’ve done my part in helping to turn people’s lives around. Those are the times that make it all worthwhile.”

Beyond providing help and support to tenants, Linda says her proudest achievement is championing local youth charity Y2K, based in Mayfield on the edge of Dalkeith. “It’s the people I’ll miss the most, customers, colleagues and fantastic people from organisations like Y2K. I’ve loved working on the frontline, and I can genuinely say I’ll miss the day-to-day interactions more than anything else.”

Linda Hay (centre) with Melville's Jane Burnett (left) and Kirsten Dean (right)

One thing Linda won’t miss is the daily commute from her home in Fife and swapping the City of Edinburgh Bypass for the coastal paths near her home in Burntisland will not be a great sacrifice. A keen walker, gardener and swimmer, Linda has no intention of putting her feet up in retirement. While she’s looking forward to relaxing and seeing more of the world, she also knows she’ll be kept busy by her grandkids as well as her many active hobbies.

“It’ll be strange not to have to get up for work every morning,” said Linda who’s originally from Dunbar in East Lothian. “I’ve been working since leaving school at the age of 16 so there’s definitely going to be a period of adjustment but it’s a different sort of challenge and one that I’m more than happy to accept.”

“Linda has spent much of her working life at Melville and we all really appreciate the contribution and difference she’s made,” said Melville’s Head of Housing Jane Burnett. “Her experience and dedication will be hard to replace but we all wish her the very best for a hard earned and well deserved retirement.”