Midlothian MSP shows support for local charity Visualise Scotland

Colin Beattie MSP visited Visualise Scotland’s day centre at Newhailes Business Park in Musselburgh on Tuesday March 4, following the expansion into a larger premises.

Visualise Scotland opened their Musselburgh day centre in 2014 and since moving into a larger space, they are now able to offer more space to those who rely on their services.

Commenting Midlothian North & Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie said: “Visualise Scotland specialise in providing high-quality support to adults with disabilities and their recent expansion is welcome news that will allow them to improve their services.

“The wellbeing of my constituency is one of my main priorities and I am all too aware of how important expert charities like Visualise Scotland are for the community, and the support they offer to those in need.

Photo caption (l to r): Sara Al-mashat (development manager), Colin Beattie MSP, Claire Johnston (senior service manager)

“I’d like to thank all the staff at Visualise Scotland for accommodating me and teaching me more about their valuable work. I wish you all the best the future.”

Pauline Gray, CEO, Visualise Scotland said: “Moving from an upper floor to a lower ground service, enables the day service to be accessible to everybody. This means we can open the centre to a lot more people in the community. At our day service, we offer a wide range of daytime activities for adults with complex disabilities. It offers the chance for every individual to grow in confidence, learn and have fun. The activities range from cooking, art and creative workshops, IT, music, taking the people, we support swimming and accessing the sensory room anytime they want.”

For further information about Visualise please visit: www.visualise.org.uk