Midlothian Provost's parents celebrate diamond wedding

Midlothian residents, Helen and Billy McCall, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on 3 July 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The diamond anniversary proved to be a special family occasion with their daughter Cllr Debbi McCall, the Provost of Midlothian, paying a visit along with His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian, Sarah Barron, to present the couple with flowers and a card.

Helen and Billy first met as neighbours in the Inch area of Edinburgh in the 1960s and enjoyed a long engagement while Billy worked in London as a plumber – which included work at 10 Downing Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple would eventually marry in July 1965. Helen’s sisters Marjory and Margaret were her bridesmaid and flower girl. Billy’s brother Robert was his best man.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian, Sarah Barron, Billy McCall, Helen McCall, and Midlothian Provost Cllr Debbi McCall.

Helen and Billy became Midlothian residents in 2004, after moving to Penicuik. Both are members of the Kirkhill Bowling Club. While Billy does not play bowls as much now, Helen continues to play in lots of tournaments during the summer.

They are also active members of Trinity Parish Church (formerly St Mungo’s). Helen makes jams, marmalades, and lemon curds, selling them to raise funds for the church. Helen is also a fund raiser for Leprosy Mission Scotland. Billy is a member of Penicuik Men’s Shed and Penicuik Probus.

Helen and Billy are at their happiest when surrounded by their extended family and will be continuing their diamond anniversary celebrations with a party this weekend.