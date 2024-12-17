Midlothian Schoolchildren design Christmas charity candle

Creative children from Rosewell Primary School in Midlothian helped name and design Christmas candles which are being donated to food and present banks across Scotland this festive season.

Housebuilder Robertson Homes set the children the challenge of designing the packaging of the scented candles which it created in partnership with charitable enterprise Mecoco.

Mecoco, part of social care provider Sense Scotland, was formed in 2019 for the purpose of providing workplace experiences for disabled adults and young people, especially those with significant support needs. Based in Dalry, Ayrshire, Mecoco currently has 20 volunteer colleagues in the team.

Jamie in P6 at Rosewell Primary School was the overall winner of the candle name part of the competition and his name of ‘Merry Berry’ will feature on candles donated to a number of foodbanks including the Edinburgh Food Project.

Sharon Spinelli, sales and marketing director at Robertson Homes, said: “As soon as we heard about the work of Mecoco we were keen to collaborate with them on producing a festive scented candle which would bring some extra joy to families this Christmas.

“Mecoco encapsulates the true meaning of inclusion with every person, disabled or not, given the opportunity to work together, create new friendships and meaningfully contribute. Having produced a beautiful scent, we knew the creativity of the children at Rosewell Primary would help us produce a lovely Christmas gift and I would like to thank them all for helping us achieve this.”

Robertson Homes made a contribution towards Rosewell Primary School funds as a thank you to the children for taking part and also gave prizes to Jamie, along with Ailsa and Jack in class P6 who were runners-up in the competition.

Aileigh Ormsby, teacher at Rosewell Primary School, said: “The children had a great time thinking up names and designing the packaging for these lovely gifts and it also helped them understand the important role that foodbanks play in our local communities.”

Ailsa, Jack and Jamie from Roswell Primary School in Midlothian won prizes in Robertson Homes’ Christmas candle competition, pictured with Hayley Whiting from Robertson Homes

Robertson Homes is currently building a range of new homes at its St Margarets development in Rosslynlee close to Rosewell School. Last month, Robertson Homes’ Stewart Garden Room property at St Margarets won two awards at the prestigious What House? Awards in London in the Best House and Best Interior Design categories.