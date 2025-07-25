Midlothian sees rise for mobility aids searches as government gets tough on disability support.

As the U.K. government pushes ahead with reforms to the welfare system, new search data suggests that more people than ever across the country could be struggling with their mobility.

Since the country emerged from the last of the Covid-19 measures early in 2022, searches for ‘mobility aids’ and 1,068 related terms such as ‘disability aids’ and ‘disability equipment’ raised by 7.52% by January 2025.

Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change United Kingdom 294,210 316,340 7.52%

Each U.K. nation saw searches grow, suggesting that mobility issues are on the rise in all countries although some saw larger rises than others.

England saw searches reach 273,480 searches in January 2025, which is a 9% rise from the 250,890 in January 2022. Scotland recorded a 7.31% increase, while Wales had a more modest 4.78% rise. Northen Ireland had the smallest jump with just 1.27% more searches in January 2025.

Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change England 250,890 273,480 9.00% Scotland 22,860 24,530 7.31% Wales 15,680 16,430 4.78% Northern Ireland 7,880 7,980 1.27%

The highest percentage increase was found Scotland as Midlothian saw searches rise by 366.67% between 2022 and 2025.

Highest Rise Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change Midlothian 210 980 366.67% Lambeth 550 1,170 112.73% Wembley 570 1,100 92.98% Sutton 840 1,540 83.33% Lichfield 830 1,410 69.88%

In Scotland specifically, Dundee and Edinburgh followed Midlothian with 40.8% and 22.25% rises respectively.

Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change Midlothian 210 980 366.67% Dundee 1,370 1,930 40.88% Edinburgh 3,640 4,450 22.25% Fife 2,870 3,130 9.06% Glasgow 5,690 5,800 1.93%

While Glasgow led the tables for the highest number of searches in Scotland, with 5,800 monthly searches in total.

Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change Glasgow 5,690 5,800 1.93% Edinburgh 3,640 4,450 22.25% Fife 2,870 3,130 9.06% Dundee 1,370 1,930 40.88% Aberdeen 2,030 1,840 -9.36%

Alex Muir of mobility specialists EMS Lifts, who discovered the upward trend said:

“Seeing a rise in numbers for searches like this is concerning when the government is seeking to make accessing support through things like P.I.P more difficult. It suggests that there could be an increasing number of people in need of help who may not meet the tougher criteria.

“We know the difference that the proper equipment can make to the lives of people with mobility issues, and if the government truly wants people to be able to get into work, then cutting eligibility for support is the wrong way to go about it.

“Ultimately, the numbers could show that the U.K. is on the verge of a perfect storm where we see more people unable to remain productive, because they needed help at the time when it became impossible to get.”