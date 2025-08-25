Midlothian’s new P1 pupils have started school with a special handmade friend

More than 1,000 children who started Primary 1 across Midlothian this August brought a very special friend with them on their first day – their very own “Mid Mouse”, lovingly handmade by knitters and crocheters from across the county and even as far away as Australia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midlothian Council’s Mid Mouse project began during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and has continued to grow thanks to the kindness and creativity of volunteers like Julia Cunningham, who has made between 300 and 400 mice over the years.

Julia is pictured with Emma Scafe, who organises the Mid Mouse project and Wendy Johnston, of Midlothian Council's library service at Newtongrange Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year also marks a special milestone: Burnbrae Primary pupil Sophie, now in Primary 7, became the first child to contribute to the project. Despite only learning to crochet last September, Sophie created three beautiful mice, each with a little heart inside. She’s especially proud that her younger sister Lily received a Mid Mouse as she began her own school journey at Bonnyrigg Primary this August. Both are pictured.

Staff at The Link, Loanhead, including Operations Manager Shelley Martin and Debra Stout, pictured with Emma Scafe, also helped collect donations. Shelley’s own daughter Rachel is starting P1 this year and is thrilled to receive her mouse – which she’s already named Cheese.

Principal Teacher Emma Scafe and Sally Ward, Quality Improvement Officer for Early Years, shared their gratitude: “Thank you so much to Julia, Sophie, and everyone who made a Mid Mouse. These mice mean the world to our new P1s. They never start school alone – they always have a little friend to cuddle and keep them company.”

A big thank you also goes to Midlothian libraries and LASC Childcare Services at The Link in Loanhead. Libraries served as collection points this year, and their knitting groups helped create over 1,300 mice. During the summer, library staff, including Wendy Johnston, have also been hosting special Mid Mouse storytelling sessions, where children are encouraged to bring their mice along.

Staff at The Link, including Operations Manager Shelley Martin and Debra Stout, pictured with Emma Scafe, also helped collect donations. Shelley’s own daughter Rachel is starting P1 this year and is thrilled to receive her mouse – which she’s already named Cheese. Her grandmother even knitted mice for both LASC Early Learning and Childcare centres.

Emma added: “It’s so special that Shelley and her team get to see the real impact of these donations – they’re helping children feel loved, safe, and excited about school.”