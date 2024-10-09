MiniTrials prove popular again
The event at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court, which Faculty has supported and sponsored for many years, was opened by Lord Mulholland, chair of the MiniTrials Steering Group. He welcomed the S5 and S6 pupils from the schools that took part this year: Boroughmuir High School, Currie Community High School, Holyrood High, Leith Academy. St Thomas of Aquin’s, Tynecastle High School and Trinity Academy. The day’s proceedings were supported by legal volunteers from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, the Edinburgh Bar Association, COPFS and the Faculty of Advocates.
The MiniTrials initiative allows pupils to take an active role in reconstructing criminal and civil trials in various Sheriff Courts across Scotland. It is a fun, informative way for them to learn about the Scottish legal system, as well as nurture interest in building careers in the legal profession. It was launched by Lord Kinclaven, then Sandy Wylie KC, to create awareness around legal education and the legal profession in schools.
Lord Mulholland said: “MiniTrials provide an opportunity for pupils to take part in a mock trial, analyse evidence and present a case, which improves their critical-thinking and public-speaking skills. They will learn how the justice system works, and it will hopefully encourage some to pursue a career in law.”
Faculty MiniTrials co-ordinator Michael Upton said: “The annual Edinburgh schools’ event was as popular as ever with the pupils. The MiniTrials Group is hugely grateful to all of the advocates, solicitors, teachers, court staff and our chairman Lord Mulholland who gave their time to make it happen - and specially to advocates Mark Lindsay KC, Safeena Rashid, Paul Harvey and Gerard Coll for so judiciously presiding as the ’Sheriffs’. Any lawyer who’d like to volunteer for a couple of hours at future events can be sure to enjoy encountering the enthusiasm that the young people always bring to MiniTrials – do by all means contact us at [email protected]”.
More information on the MiniTrials can be found here.
