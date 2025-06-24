Moda, The McEwan to welcome visitors to free Open House event

Moda, The McEwan is opening its doors for one day only on 26 June to give visitors a taste of what it’s like to live with the UK’s Number one rental living operator. Free tickets to attend the event can be booked via this form.

Community is a key component at Moda, The McEwan. Data from reviews website Homeviews found that in 2024, 94% of residents at The McEwan said they felt like part of a community living in the neighbourhood, and that they would recommend living with Moda to friends and family, while 100% of residents score The McEwan 5/5 stars for customer service, management and living experience.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh's historic Fountainbridge district, Moda, The McEwan is ranked the number one BTR neighbourhood in Edinburgh on leading rental living ratings website Homeviews.

Including the 139 brand new homes about to launch for the first time, the neighbourhood features a total 476 interior-designed studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments set across three buildings ranging from five to seven storeys.

Residents benefit from state-of-the-art amenities, including a 24-hour gym, cinema room, concierge, parking, co-working spaces, and access to private dining areas. Additionally, residents will be able to enjoy the roof terrace with views across the city this summer.

The McEwan is situated in a prime location, just a short walk from Haymarket Station and Fountains Park Leisure Centre. The homes are also within half an hour of the University of Edinburgh, making it ideal for students, professionals, and families, as well as their furry friends – Moda, The McEwan is pet-friendly at no extra cost.

Moda has been recognised nationally several times as the UK’s leading build-to-rent operator, blazing a trail for standards in rental living across the country.

This year, Moda was awarded Large BTR Operator of the Year at the 2025 HomeViews Resident Choice Awards, and BTR Developer of the Year at the 2025 Property Week Resi Awards, recognising the success of Moda’s ESG strategy, Next Generation Futures, which places health, wellbeing, and sustainability at the heart of every development.

Wellness and lifestyle are at the heart of living at Moda, The McEwan, with 74% of residents saying the strong wellness focus and provision was “crucial” in their decision to live with Moda.

The building is three-star Fitwel accredited, with Moda being the first residential brand to achieve Fitwel Champion status globally. This means health and wellbeing isn’t just part of the service offering to the community, but also considered and built into the buildings and spaces themselves.

Residents also have access to Moda’s year-round wellbeing programme included in their rent. This includes:

Regular included fitness, yoga and Pilates classes

Regular wellbeing workshops and activations

On-demand, subsidised virtual wellbeing service with MYNDUP

Twice yearly health checks

Regular community challenges to take part in during class, or their own time virtually

Additional on-demand services available to residents including wellbeing coaches, nutritionists, personal trainers and more

Leanne Reid, General Manager at Moda, The McEwan, said: “We’re really excited to welcome visitors to The McEwan and showcase what sets living in a Moda neighbourhood apart.

From exceptional design and amenities to our signature focus on service and experience, this is a unique opportunity to experience our next-generation approach to renting.”

All Moda residents benefit from access to the MyModa app from day one, allowing them to connect with neighbours, message the concierge, and book exclusive events and services from a tap on their phone.

The Open House event will take place at Moda, The McEwan on June 26 from 12pm – 8pm. All bookings made within 48 hours of the event will receive a full month's rent for free*. Bookings for the event can be made using this form.

The team looks forward to welcoming everyone to Moda, The McEwan and giving the community a free taste of what it’s like to live the Moda Life.