Model encourages others to 'empower in every step' as she aims for Miss Great Britain Edinburgh crown

Pageant hopeful Jennifer Winter is encouraging others to take a step out of their comfort zone and try something new, as she prepares to compete for a major national title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old is hoping to use the Miss Great Britain platform to inspire others to embrace self-growth, overcome personal challenges and build confidence through stepping outside their comfort zones.

The actress and model – who starred as Princess Jasmine in last year’s flagship pantomime Aladdin at Ravenscraig Sport Centre – will go up against dozens of other hopefuls at the competition’s Edinburgh heat on Thursday 5 June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now returning for her second year after placing first runner-up in 2024, Jennifer has launched her personal platform, Empower in Every Step, which encourages others to take a leap of faith and step outside their comfort zones.

The 27-year-old placed second in last year's competition

Jennifer said: “I had never entered a pageant before last year and honestly, I was terrified.

“But it turned out to be the most empowering experience I’ve ever had. It pushed me in ways I never expected and helped me grow so much as a person.

“Now, I want to inspire others to do the same, whether it’s trying something completely new, standing up for themselves, or just taking that first small step outside of what feels safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, she launched a limited Instagram interview series called Walk Through It, where she speaks to a range of different women about how they have overcome setbacks they have previously faced in their lives.

Jennifer has raised over £1,000 for good causes during her time as a finalist

Jennifer added: “Walk Through It was born from a desire to show others they’re not alone.

“Everyone goes through hardships in life, but it’s about finding strength in the struggle.

“Taking small steps to get back to yourself is powerful and I wanted to create a space where women could share those journeys authentically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last two years, she has also dedicated her time to using her platform to amplify the work of good causes across the country, raising more than £400 for A-Sisterhood – an organisation that seeks to empower, support and protect women worldwide – and over £600 for Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish.

Jennifer Winter will contend for the title of Miss Great Britain Edinburgh next week

Jennifer continued: “Fundraising has become such an important part of this journey for me.

“Whether it’s raising money or raising awareness, even the smallest actions can make a big impact.”

Founded in 2024, the Miss Great Britain Edinburgh competition has enjoyed outstanding success in its inaugural year, with its first-ever titleholder Ava Morgan going on to scoop the national crown at the Miss Great Britain final in Leicester last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Jennifer hopes to make it a back-to-back win as the next representative for Scotland’s capital.

She added: “I was so inspired by Ava’s journey. Seeing someone from this very stage go on to win the national title was incredible.

“It would be such an honour to represent Edinburgh, especially as it’s the city I work in and love so much.

“To wear that sash and represent a place that means so much to me would be a massive honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just about the crown though, it’s about the courage, the causes and the connections you make along the way.

“No matter the outcome, I hope someone out there sees my story and feels brave enough to start their own.”

Established in 1945, Miss Great Britain has long been recognised as the UK’s oldest pageant, with previous winners including Capital Scotland presenter Amy Meisak and Scottish model and presenter Deone Robertson.

To find out more, visit missgreatbritainofficial.co.uk or missgbedinburgh.co.uk

To donate to Jennifer’s fundraising efforts, visit her JustGiving page.