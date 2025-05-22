More than just a half million kind of Friday

An Edinburgh grandfather received the call of a lifetime from Greatest Hits Radio Edinburgh’s Gemma Atkinson on Friday evening to reveal he’d won £533,000, after entering the station’s epic ‘Make Me A Winner’ competition.

Colin Christie (71) was listening to the station at home and preparing for a relaxed weekend when he received the call that that left him, in his own words “shell shocked”.

He explained: “I listen to the radio all the time as I was used to having it on in the background during my years working as a taxi driver. I’ve been listening out for the Make Me A Winner competition since it started and have entered regularly – I just had the mindset that someone has to win. I never dreamed it would be me!”

Originally from Musselburgh, Colin and his late wife Sue brought up sons Scott (43) and Neil (41) in the city, where they lived and worked, with Colin retiring to care full time for his nurse wife Sue, when she was tragically diagnosed with ovarian cancer - she sadly passed away three years later.

Now living a stones-throw from both sons, Colin is also a grandad to Olivia (13), a promising young footballer who talents are fast getting her noticed, even as far as the national team.

Colin continued: “Family means everything to me and it’s so special to have them close by to be able to call in and have a cup of tea and a catch up with them any time.

“Neither of my sons would believe me when I told them about the win and I still don’t think it has sunk in for any of us yet. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that it has made the future so much more secure for all of us and I can make sure that everyone is looked after. It’s simply removed all my worries and will allow us to just enjoy life together as a family even more.”

