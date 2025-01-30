Moreish TV and All Together Tavern star Debbie Stephens gets serenaded by Elvis at Usher Hall concert
Known for presenting on the popular music and entertainment magazine show Moreish TV as well as a string of reality and on screen appearances alongside her husband Craig Stephens, Debbie was spotted by Elvis fans at The Usher Hall gig.
Debbie was seen jumping out of her seat as The King (Mario Kombou) left the stage and took to the audience seating area shaking hands with audience members as he performed the hit song 'Are You Lonesome Tonight' during which you can hear TV's Craig shout 'get up' to Debbie.
Debbie walked up to Elvis as he sang to the blonde TV star he pointed to her as she wore funky dark glasses that had the name Elvis scrolled along the front and then the kiss on the cheek happened and the audience were heard cheering and clapping as she returned back to Craig.
The video was soon after doing its rounds online.
It was recently announced that Debbie and Craig will be filming the brand new TV comedy ditcom 'All Together Now'. The couple were sent the scripts playing 'Lilly and Billy' who arrive from Edinburgh to visit the Tavern down south
Filming commences soon after read through rehearsals.
