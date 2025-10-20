Moreish TV Couple Craig and Debbz Officially Announce New Moreish Music Show Ideas With Exciting Schedule

By Karl Watson
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 07:47 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 16:16 BST
Moreish TV's Craig and Debbz made the official announcement on Saturdayplaceholder image
The Scots Couple Are Set To Bring What They Call This Magical Music Show To Life Very Soon After MTV Dies On December 31st

Craig and Debbz Stephens, known as the "Moreish TV Couple," have announced their intentions to entertain music fans with their Moreish Music Show.

following the news that Paramount Global plans to shut down several dedicated MTV music channels globally by December 31, 2025.

According to reports:

​The closing MTV channels include MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live. The main MTV channel, which primarily features reality shows, will remain.

The closures are attributed to changing viewing habits (with audiences preferring platforms like YouTube and Spotify) and corporate cost-cutting by Paramount Global.

​Craig and Debbz Stephens, who have previously hosted the Moreish Music Show and appeared on shows like Moreish TV, expressed their shock and disappointment at the end of the dedicated MTV music channels.

The couple, who also perform as the Dance Music duo 2Moreish, believe they have the experience to promote new music and keep fans entertained.

