Moreish TV Couple Craig and Debbz Stephens Secure Top Hollwood Star Interview From Cinema Hit Movie 'HIM'

Craig, Naomi and Debbz reunite for a huge interview from and even bigger Movie as Him gets UK release

The couple have secured Hollywood star Naomi Grossman whom plays Marjorie in the Justin Tipping / Jordan Peele Horror Movie

Moreish TV has returned to our screens with a huge major announcement ahead of the shows return for a ninth series after securing an exclusive interview to promote the brand new horror flick 'HIM' as it has it's UK release.

The horror flick stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, and Julia Fox as well as American Horror Story Star Naomi Grossman

Its plot follows the trials of a young up-and-coming football player (Withers) training at the isolated compound of an aging, nearly retired quarterback (Wayans) and Naomi makes her appearance playing the part of Marjorie.

Naomi Grossman as Marjorie in movie 'Him'.

Moreish TV stars Craig and Debbz reached out and Naomi got in touch to secure an exclusive interview via video link as Naomi is currently Residing in Hollywood, California and will be telling all fans how she got the part and that electric kiss she had on screen as well as discussing American Football, working with her co stars and sharing some great videos from the movie abd red carpet event in LA.

Naomi has also given insights into wether there could be a possible return to the role that made her famous 'Pepper' in American Horror Story as the series has been given the green light for a 13th season getting fans very excited and we will even see how Naomi is transformed into the lovable Pinhead from the AHS Franchise.

Craig has said 'It's is really awesome to have Naomi join us on the month of Halloween just as the new Horror movie 'Him' gets its UK release and she is ready to tell us all about how it all came about and whats next we are very excited'

Debbz added 'Naomi loves Scotland and the accent and she has become a really great friend we can contact anytime, so why not when this great movie is our right now which we have seen ahead of the exclusive interview so don't miss it'

Moreish TV - 'Him' - An Interview with Naomi Grossman is out this Saturday 11th Ictober from 6pm and then On Demand and Catch Up just after