Moreish TV gets recognised at Proud Scotland Awards as Edinburgh Couple's Show becomes Finalist

Edinburgh's Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens from the Portobello area are overwhelmed and excited to get their Moreish TV show recognised at Proud Scotland Awards for it's support towards Diversity and Inclusion and the people working in the world of Arts & Entertainment in LGBTQ+

Moreish TV has had many stars and supporters of the show in the LGBTQ+ areas including 80s pop star Rusty Egan from Visage and 90s pop singer and first lady of house Kym Mazelle. It has also interviewed and promoted many rising stars and singers including drag and trans acts amongst many more

Craig tells us: 'Since the show began we have fully supported LGBTQ+ and know many people from that community, too. Firstly, to be nominated was fantastic but then to get told we have been shortlisted as a finalist is simply breath-taking, we are overjoyed'

Debbie added: 'Proud Scotland Awards is truly where it is at and to know you are a finalist is really exciting and we cant wait to be there with all the other finalists and stars will be a night to remember'

Moreish TV began in 2020 as a you tube red channel before landing on huge tv streaming platforms

Proud Scotland Awards takes place at the end of May in Edinburgh