Morningside community venue raises £600 for Edinburgh pet charity

A community venue in Morningside has raised £600 for the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, as part of its latest fundraising event.

McLarens on the Corner welcomed more than 100 local residents and over 50 of their four-legged friends to its ‘Pooch Coffee Morning’ on Sunday, August 24 to help raise funds for the city’s pet charity based at Seafield.

The team at McLarens rolled out a menu of creature comforts and dog-friendly activities throughout the charity event, including pooch pampering stations; pet photography; custom dog portraits; a Pup Cup station, grooming recommendations; and an agility course.

The restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace at McLarens on the Corner also welcomed furry friends with a special pooch menu created by Sir Woofchester, including Paw Star Dog Martini, Bark Brew Beer, Paw Scratchies, Wooferoni and treat pots.

L-R: Cam the dog; Molly McKernan (Supervisor, McLarens on the Corner) and Charlotte Smith (Duty Manager, McLarens on the Corner) celebrate having raised £600

Hannah McConnachie from McLarens on the Corner said: “We’d like to thank our Morningside neighbours for helping to make McLarens’ Pooch Coffee Morning a huge success and raising £600 for the city’s homeless pets.

“Here at McLarens, dogs are a big part of the family, so it means a lot to us to continue supporting a local charity that is very close to our hearts – Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.”

The money raised at McLarens’ Pooch Coffee Morning will go towards supporting Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s mission of finding loving homes, protecting loving homes and running a loving Home.

In 2024, the Home provided food to more than 3,800 dogs and cats each month across more than 80 locations in East and Central Scotland, as well as offering vital resources and signposting to accessible care through our helpline and empowering owners with educational courses. With no government funding the support of the local community and businesses like McLarens have been vital to keeping the Home open for pets and their owners who need it.

Alice Cockburn, Public Fundraising Manager for Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, commented: “McLarens’ support of the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home through their Pooch Coffee Morning is fantastic. It was brilliant to see the local community united in their love for dogs.

"Their support has helped support dogs, cats and their owners through much needed donations. This ensures we can continue offering vital resources to pet owners in need and ensuring all pets in our care are given the care, attention and love they need to find their forever home. We are so delighted McLarens have chosen to support the Home!”

McLarens on the Corner is situated at Holy Corner, where Bruntsfield and Morningside meet. The popular neighbourhood venue welcomes families and is dog friendly. The venue also runs a varied programme of regular entertainment all year round, including live music, sport on TV, wine dinners and a quiz night, alongside other special events.

For more information on McLarens on the Corner, go to www.mclarensonthecorner.co.uk and follow on Instagram www.instagram.com/mclarensonthecorner and Facebook www.facebook.com/mclarensonthecorner

For more information on the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and to make a donation, go to https://edch.org.uk