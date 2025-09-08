Morrisons Edinburgh Gyle celebrates £4 million raised for charity partner Marie Curie

Morrisons Edinburgh Gyle are today celebrating the milestone of £4 million raised in all Morrisons supermarkets across the UK since the start of their 3-year partnership in November 2024.

The Edinburgh Gyle store has contributed £11,516 to the total raised across all UK Morrisons stores. The 3-year partnership between Marie Curie and all UK Morrisons supermarkets began in November 2024, and various fundraising has taken place both in store and outside of it since then.

Morrisons fundraising partnership with Marie Curie will fund enhancements to Marie Curie hospices across the country, including our local hospice here in Edinburgh. It will also provide more nurses to deliver more expert hospice care at home in more communities and help people at the end of life make more moments that matter.

Store community champion Tess Askew said: "I am beyond delighted with this wonderful achievement. In 9 months our friends, family, colleagues and customers have very generously donated to our fundraising for Marie Curie going towards the incredible current store total of £11,516. Not only that, the announcement that as a company we have raised over £4 million since the partnership began 9 months ago is just fantastic. It is testament to the important work Marie Curie undertake in communities all over the UK.

Marie Curie volunteers with Morrisons Edinburgh Gyle community champion Tess Askew. Photo: Tess Askew

"Special thank you to our very generous customers at Edinburgh Gyle. I'd also like to thank the colleagues who took on the Hadrian's wall trek this Summer as well as all of our friends and family who supported us. We raised over £3,000 alone from this event and match funding from The Morrisons Foundation.

"I am excited to see where the partnership between Morrisons and Marie Curie UK takes us!"