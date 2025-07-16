Morrisons Edinburgh Gyle helps to fight holiday hunger with donation to Space @ The Broomhouse Hub.
Morrisons Community Champion, Tess Askew at Morrisons Gyle today donated £100 to Space @ The Broomhouse Hub to support families and children and to prevent holiday hunger this summer. Up to 3 million children in the UK who recieve free school meals in term time are at risk of being hungry in the school holidays
Martin Allen, Relationships and Fundraising Manager at Space @ the Broomhouse Hub said “A big thank you to Morrisons for this donation. Last year we served 18,500 free community meals at Space and donations like this help us to provide drinks and snacks across our community. It makes a big difference and is very much appreciated.”
Morrisons stores across the country will support school holiday activity programmes - arranged by local schools, community groups and HAF (the Holiday Activities and Food Programme), by donating £50,000 of food across the UK this summer.
To help those in need, Morrisons already gives surplus food to local causes such as food banks and community groups through its unsold food programme. In addition, its in-store Food Bank ‘Pick Up Pack’ scheme also allows customers to purchase a bag filled with a mix of products, which are distributed to local food banks and community organisations by the in-store Community Champions.
To find out more about the work being done by your local Morrisons community champion please visit: https://www.facebook.com/GyleCommunityChampion/