Motorcycle Road Safety Roadshows visiting five Scottish cities in February 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorcycle Law Scotland is hosting a series of Motorcycle Road Safety Roadshows in February 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be presentations from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, Biker Down representing the Fire and Rescue Services, Motorcycle Law Scotland and others, all for free.

Every night there will also be a free prize draw with items donated by motorcycle manufacturers and others providing services to the motorcycle community. Refreshments and snacks will be provided during intervals giving all attendees the chance to mingle and talk to experts.

These are the dates and places:

Biker Down (Scottish Fire & Rescue Service), Police Scotland, Motorcycle Law Scotland, IAM Roadsmart.

Monday 17th February: Glasgow

Tuesday 18th February: Edinburgh

Wednesday 19th February: Dundee

Thursday 20th February: Aberdeen

Motorcycle road safety presentation.

Friday 21st February: Inverness

Tickets are free, but you’ll have to book them in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose of these roadshows is to make motorcyclists more knowledgeable about motorcycle safety and provide some helpful hints and tips. Participants will have a chance to speak to experts, understand best practices and engage in discussions around reducing fatalities and serious injuries whilst riding your motorcycle.

To find out more and to book free tickets visit Motorcycle Law Scotland’s website. (www.roadtrafficaccidentlaw.co.uk/motorcycle-law/roadshows/)