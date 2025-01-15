Motorcycle Road Safety Roadshows visiting five Scottish cities in February 2025
There will be presentations from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, Biker Down representing the Fire and Rescue Services, Motorcycle Law Scotland and others, all for free.
Every night there will also be a free prize draw with items donated by motorcycle manufacturers and others providing services to the motorcycle community. Refreshments and snacks will be provided during intervals giving all attendees the chance to mingle and talk to experts.
These are the dates and places:
Monday 17th February: Glasgow
Tuesday 18th February: Edinburgh
Wednesday 19th February: Dundee
Thursday 20th February: Aberdeen
Friday 21st February: Inverness
Tickets are free, but you’ll have to book them in advance.
The purpose of these roadshows is to make motorcyclists more knowledgeable about motorcycle safety and provide some helpful hints and tips. Participants will have a chance to speak to experts, understand best practices and engage in discussions around reducing fatalities and serious injuries whilst riding your motorcycle.
To find out more and to book free tickets visit Motorcycle Law Scotland’s website. (www.roadtrafficaccidentlaw.co.uk/motorcycle-law/roadshows/)