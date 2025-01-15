MP encourages Livingston schools to apply for free Parliament visits

By Millie Leadbetter Wilcock
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton is encouraging local schools to apply for free educational visits to the UK Parliament, with applications opening for Summer Term 2025 on Tuesday, January 23 at 10am.

The visits offer students a unique opportunity to experience democracy firsthand through interactive workshops at Parliament's Education Centre and guided tours of the historic Palace of Westminster.

Schools from the constituency can also access significant financial support, with up to 85% of travel costs covered for eligible groups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"These visits are an incredible opportunity for young people in our community to see democracy in action," said Mr Poynton.

Local schools can apply for free educational visits to UK Parliament.Local schools can apply for free educational visits to UK Parliament.
Local schools can apply for free educational visits to UK Parliament.

"As the local MP, it's inspiring to see our next generation engaging with politics firsthand. Opening up the opportunity for young people to visit their parliament is vital in encouraging and inspiring future careers in politics."

The visits are available for student groups between 12 and 36 people, including staff, and applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I encourage all local schools to consider applying for this fantastic opportunity," Poynton added. "My office is happy to provide additional information and support with the application process."

Schools interested in arranging a visit can contact Gregor Poynton's office or visit the UK Parliament Education website for more details: Education Visits - Parliament UK Education

Related topics:LivingstonSchools
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice