MP encourages Livingston schools to apply for free Parliament visits

Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton is encouraging local schools to apply for free educational visits to the UK Parliament, with applications opening for Summer Term 2025 on Tuesday, January 23 at 10am.

The visits offer students a unique opportunity to experience democracy firsthand through interactive workshops at Parliament's Education Centre and guided tours of the historic Palace of Westminster.

Schools from the constituency can also access significant financial support, with up to 85% of travel costs covered for eligible groups.

"These visits are an incredible opportunity for young people in our community to see democracy in action," said Mr Poynton.

"As the local MP, it's inspiring to see our next generation engaging with politics firsthand. Opening up the opportunity for young people to visit their parliament is vital in encouraging and inspiring future careers in politics."

The visits are available for student groups between 12 and 36 people, including staff, and applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I encourage all local schools to consider applying for this fantastic opportunity," Poynton added. "My office is happy to provide additional information and support with the application process."

Schools interested in arranging a visit can contact Gregor Poynton's office or visit the UK Parliament Education website for more details: Education Visits - Parliament UK Education