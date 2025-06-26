MP launches fly-tipping survey to tackle Livingston litter crisis

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has launched a new constituency-wide survey to hear directly from local people about the scale and impact of fly-tipping in their communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Livingston Constituency Fly-Tipping Survey, which is already live on Facebook and receiving a strong response, invites residents to share their views on how serious the problem is in their area, where the worst hotspots are, and what more needs to be done.

Commenting as the survey went live, Mr Poynton said:

“Fly-tipping is a disgrace and far too many communities across the Livingston constituency are paying the price for SNP Scottish Government inaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Poynton MP meeting with volunteers from West Lothian Litter Pickers.

“I’ve been out meeting local volunteers like the West Lothian Litter Pickers and residents who are fed up with dumped waste on our streets, near schools, in parks and in rural spots. It’s not only an eyesore – it’s dangerous too.

“ I’ve already helped secure action in areas like Ladywell and Craigshill, but we all know it’s happening in more places – and it shouldn't be left to volunteers to clean up this mess.

“That’s why I’ve launched this survey – to hear directly from local people about the worst areas and what action they want to see. I’ll use this evidence to put pressure on the Scottish Government, and work with the Council and Police to act where possible despite years of cuts to local budgets.”

The launch follows a recent parliamentary exchange in which Mr Poynton slammed the Scottish Government’s enforcement record on fly-tipping, branding it “quite frankly, rubbish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Poynton MP visits a fly-tipping site off the A899 in West Lothian

In the House of Commons last month, Mr Poynton highlighted shocking figures showing that just 1.2% of fly-tipping incidents in Scotland result in a fixed penalty notice – and only 0.02% lead to prosecution. He praised the efforts of the West Lothian Litter Pickers and asked for stronger enforcement powers and support for local authorities.

In response, UK Government Minister for Nature, Mary Creagh MP, backed Mr Poynton’s call for action and joined him in praising local volunteers, saying: “I’m sorry to hear the SNP are not taking firm action. I want to congratulate the West Lothian Litter Pickers for their brilliant work, and encourage the Scottish Government to follow the example being set elsewhere. It’s time for less talk and more action.”

Mr Poynton has committed to raising the results of the survey directly with the Almond Valley MSP and SNP Justice Secretary Angela Constance, West Lothian Council, and Police Scotland.

“If you’ve had enough of fly-tipping in your community, tell me where the problems are and I’ll get to work to sort it,” he added. “Let’s bin off fly-tipping in Livingston for good.”