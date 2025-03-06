MSP Craig Hoy visits Glencorse for apprenticeship week

Local MSP Craig Hoy recently visited the Glencorse Army Barracks in Penicuik where he met with Aramark, Skills Development Scotland and MGT training to learn more about the role of apprentices as part of apprenticeship week (March 3 to 9).

Mr Hoy toured the kitchens and catering facilities at the barracks and was thrilled to be able to present two certificates to two young food and beverage professionals, Kyle and Skye, who recently completed their apprenticeships.

Speaking after the visit, Craig said: “It is wonderful to see Aramark investing in the young apprentices which give people great opportunities to learn essential skills and build a meaningful career in hospitality.

“I was interested to learn that Scottish apprenticeships will be redeveloped over the next three to five years to make them more responsive to the rapidly changing workforce needs, and I am excited to see the potential benefits this will bring for apprentices and employers.”

Aramark is a food services company that works with organisations across a range of market sectors in the UK. The company serves more than 265,000 meals across the UK each day and currently employs over 10,000 employees.

He added: “I wish the apprentices at Glencorse Army Barracks the very best as they progress through their training. Apprenticeships play a vital role in shaping our future workforce and provide excellent opportunities for those who may not thrive in a traditional education setting.

“The Scottish Government must ensure apprenticeships remain a priority in policy decisions to support both young people and the Scottish economy. Ministers must also look at how the apprenticeship levy is being allocated in Scotland so that it supports business with the skills needed to grow and invest in the workforce.”