MSPs applaud Edinburgh church for supporting low-income farmers in developing countries

An Edinburgh church has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament for its tireless contribution to the Fairtrade movement. Balerno Parish Church has been at the epicentre of the local community's work to support farmers in low-income countries for the past 20 years. Its not-for-profit café, The Mill Café, uses, as far as possible, local and fairtrade produce.

Any funds raised go to support the work that takes place in the St Joseph's Centre, which is run by the church for the community of Balerno.

The MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands, Gordon MacDonald, lodged a motion congratulating the people of Balerno for their contribution to mark Fairtrade Fortnight. (9-22 September)

Organised by the Fairtrade Foundation, the annual event raises awareness of the campaign to ensure that farming co-operatives, businesses and governments in developing countries ensure trade is based on fairness so that producers earn secure and sustainable livelihoods.

The Mill Cafe manager Linsey and volunteer Heather with a Fairtrade chocolate cake.

Backed by cross-party MSPs, the motion states: "That the Parliament congratulates Balerno on its 20th year as a Fairtrade Village.

"Acknowledges what it sees as the incredible efforts of the members of Balerno Fairtrade Village, local retailers including the Mill Café, and the local schools and residents who have enthusiastically supported Fairtrade Fortnight and Fairtrade throughout the year."

The Mill Cafe is open from 9am to 2pm Tuesday to Friday and from 9am to 1pm on the second Saturday of each month when the local Farmers' Market is on.

Balerno Parish Church states: "The Mill is more than just a café.

"It is an important asset for the whole community in the heart of Balerno, loved equally by its many loyal customers and the dedicated band of volunteers and staff who make it what it is."

Lesley Henderson of the Balerno Fairtrade Village Group said: "We're delighted that the parliamentary motion endorses and commends Fairtrade generally, as well as recognising many of Balerno's particular contributions over the last 20 years.

"Gordon MacDonald specifies The Mill Café, which is a major part of Balerno Parish Church's practical presence at the heart of this community,

"It routinely uses Fairtrade drinks and other Fairtrade products whenever it can.

"It has also produced extra Fairtrade themed cakes to help mark the fortnight and is actively publicising other local ‘Fortnight' events such as the stall at Balerno Farmers' Market, whose staff will include some church members."

Rev Derek Munn, locum minister at Balerno Parish Church, said members were pleased that their efforts to support people in developing countries had been recognised in the Scottish Parliament.

"The church has always been a strong supporter of Fairtrade with members being involved in setting up the group," he added.

"It is important that we take an active part in using God's resources in the most sustainable and fair ways that we can."