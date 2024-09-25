MSPs hear how the 'humble cheese toastie' is bringing an Edinburgh community together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The humble cheese toastie has helped break down barriers of class, age, race and outlook on life in an Edinburgh community, a Church of Scotland minister has said.

Volunteers from two congregations have served around 16,000 toasties to secondary school pupils over the last two and a half years.

Addressing the Scottish Parliament, Rev Moira McDonald said the snack had brought teenagers, shopkeepers, volunteers and Kirk ministers together and meaningful connections have been made.

She told MSPs about 300 pupils from Craigmount High School attend ‘Toastie Thursday’ at Craigsbank Parish Church hall every week during term time and are served over two sittings – 12.20pm for S1-S3 pupils and 1.15pm for S4-S6 pupils.

Rev Moira McDonald addresses the Scottish Parliament.

A choice of three toasties – cheese, cheese and ham or cheese and pepperoni or plain ham – are available and for £2 pupils get a toastie, a drink, a cookie or a packet of crisps and free fruit.

Run by a team of 20 volunteers from Craigsbank Parish Church and Corstorphine Old Parish Church, the project initially attracted 50 teenagers but word about the bargain lunch offer quickly spread.

Ms McDonald, minister of Corstorphine Old Parish Church and a Chaplain-in-Ordinary to the Royal Household, highlighted Toastie Thursday during Time for Reflection yesterday.

Addressing MSPs in the debating chamber, she asked: “Do you like cheese toasties?

The humble Toastie is helping to build community in Edinburgh.

“Scientists have said that the reason that cheese toasties in particular make such a satisfying snack is because together cheese and bread bring just the right amount of salt, sugar and carbohydrates to provide a warm, satisfying and easily made meal.

“The reason I ask about your toastie preferences is because every Thursday during school term, churches in Corstorphine join together to make and serve toasties to pupils from Craigmount High.”

Ms McDonald said Toastie Thursday is the highlight of the week for many people.

“For the pupils who enjoy the food, the fresh air and the break from school,” she added.

“For the staff at Craigmount who feel the busyness of the school easing a little as pupils disappear to the church hall.

“For the parents who normally provide packed lunches but find they don’t need to on Thursdays, although they do have to find £2 from the back of the sofa.

“For the toastie makers and servers, volunteers who have bonded over the challenges of serving 300 teenagers and discovered friendships and possibilities in the process.

“Friendships and possibilities that are reflected in the relationships formed between the pupils and the volunteers, in the relationship between the churches and the school, and with our local shops and supermarkets where we buy the supplies.”

Ms McDonald said there had been a few logistical hiccups along the way such as when the toastie machines blew the church hall fuses or the local supermarket ran out of cookies.

“But nothing we haven’t been able to cope with,” she added.

“The combination of unexpected ingredients – teenagers, shopkeepers, schoolteachers, volunteers, ministers have come together and good things have developed.

“Who would have thought all of that could come from the humble cheese toastie?”

Toastie Thursday was inspired by a similar project run by Liberton Northfield Church of Scotland in Edinburgh called Toastie Tuesday.

Ms McDonald said she firmly believed Jesus Christ would approve of the project.

“He would be all for sitting round tables, sharing meals that brought people together, brought down barriers of age, race, class and outlook and encouraged conversations about life and faith, all the things that matter,” she mused.

“The pupils are great - polite, friendly and appreciative and we aim to provide them with the warmest welcome of the week.”

Ms McDonald was invited to address the Scottish Parliament by Alex Cole-Hamilton, Liberal Democrat MSP for Edinburgh Western.