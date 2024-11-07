Music in Hospitals & Care brings the healing power of live music to Sight Scotland Veterans' Remembrance Day event in West Lothian

Music in Hospitals & Care will bring a stirring live music tribute to veterans at this year’s Remembrance Day service at the Linburn Centre, which supports ex-servicemen and women with sight loss. On Monday 11 November at 1pm Music in Hospitals & Care musician Jason Sweeney will commemorate the courage and sacrifice of those who served with a performance for veterans, staff, family members, and friends.

Sight Scotland Veterans supports veterans living with significant sight loss. Its support equips people to rediscover and maintain their independence and to improve their quality of life. The Linburn Centre in Wilkieston, West Lothian, is an activity hub for ex-servicemen and women with sight loss, which provides a safe and welcoming space for veterans to re-engage in the local community, rebuild confidence and regain or maintain their independence.

This year’s Remembrance service promises to be unforgettable, featuring live music from Music in Hospitals & Care to bring people together and lifts everyone’s spirits.

Music in Hospitals & Care musician Jason Sweeney began working with the charity in 2014. His friendly charm and rock ‘n’ roll style have led him to become a popular choice with veterans. Jason brings more than just music to the event - he brings a deep sense of connection and compassion. His carefully chosen repertoire will honour those who have served, creating a shared moment for everyone to reflect, come together, and feel inspired.

Jason comments: “Live music has the extraordinary power to connect us on a profound level. It’s a privilege to be able to share music with veterans, to honour their service, and to create a moment of comfort and joy on this important day.

“My brother Kevin has special needs and I know how much music means to him and how important it has been for our relationship and communication. Hearing about the work of Music in Hospitals & Care made me realise that I could use my music to connect with a wider range of people. I find the work hugely rewarding.”

Gemma Gough, Activity Worker for Sight Scotland Veterans explains: “The team at Linburn have worked very hard to make sure that our Remembrance service is a fitting tribute to all those who served and especially to those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Our veterans are at the heart of what we do and we wanted to make sure that they were involved in organising this special event. During our planning sessions, we quickly found that remembrance means something different to everyone but a common theme was the importance of music on the day. We are thrilled to welcome Jason along and we're sure that his performance will be one not to be forgotten.”

Music in Hospitals & Care works in partnership with organisations like Sight Scotland to share the joy and comfort of live music with those who may be facing physical or emotional challenges. For many veterans, music is a lifeline that provides comfort, reduces isolation, and rekindles treasured memories. As a charity dedicated to improving health and wellbeing through live music, Music in Hospitals & Care believes that music should be accessible to everyone.

For more information please visit sightscotlandveterans.org.uk or call 0800 035 6409.