Musselburgh and Midlothian care homes enjoy ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and MSP

Drummohr Care Home, located in Wallyford, Musselburgh, and Springfield Bank Care Home, located in Bonnyrigg, run by HC-One Scotland, welcomed visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday, June 16 until Sunday, June 22.

The homes main celebration events will take place during Care Home Open Weekend between Friday, June 20 and Sunday, June 2.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the homes.

Colin Beattie, Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Midlothian North and Musselburgh at HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home with Priscillah Musenga, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home and colleagues

The event also sought to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the homes can provide. HC-One Scotland’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the homes.

On Monday, June 16, Drummohr and Springfield Bank Care Homes welcomed in Colin Beattie, Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Midlothian North and Musselburgh. The homes and members of the local community came together to celebrate summertime memories, past and present, and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care homes enjoyed meeting their MSP, Colin Beattie, and chatting to him about what life is like at Drummohr and Springfield Bank Care Homes – which are an integral part of their local Wallyford and Bonnyrigg communities.

MSP Colin Beattie enjoyed a tour round Drummohr’s 60 bedded and Springfield Bank’s 70 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care homes, including the hair salon, lounge, quiet room, hobby room, premier bedrooms and gardens.

Drummohr and Springfield Bank Care Homes hosted a Gala Day consisting of flower planting and a tea party. This week the home’s open day theme has a “Caribbean” twist where colleagues and residents will be dressed up for a Caribbean themed party to celebrate cultural diversity and foster community engagement. The event will also help raise awareness about Caribbean culture and history whilst offering a fun and colourful event.

Drummohr and Springfield Bank Care Homes were adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present provided a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care homes.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the homes, visitors were encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the homes about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the homes.

Priscillah Musenga, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home, commented: “Care Home Open Week is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate the vibrant communities we’ve built here at Drummohr and Springfield Bank. It’s a time to open our doors, share the incredible stories of our residents and colleagues, and showcase the compassionate, person-centred care that defines HC-One.’’

Rhiannon Steele, Home Manager at HC-One’s Scotland’s Springfield Bank Care Home, continued: “We’re proud to be part of a national event that helps challenge perceptions of care homes and highlights the joy, connection, and warmth at the heart of what we do every day.

“It was great to welcome MSP Colin Beattie to our homes. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.’’

Colin Beattie, Member of Scottish Parliament for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, said: “It was a pleasure to visit both Drummohr and Springfield Bank Care Homes and meet with the residents and the dedicated staff who care for them. The warmth and positivity throughout both homes was truly uplifting. I want to thank the staff for accommodating me and for their compassion and commitment – they are a credit to our community.”