Musselburgh opticians raise money for local cause

An independent opticians in Musselburgh is fundraising for Sense Scotland, in efforts to give back to their local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McLeish Eyecare, born from the joining of Montgomery Optometrists and IJ McLeish Opticians in 2024, lies at the heart of the East Lothian community, providing independent eyecare with a team that has over 100 years of experience.

On June 4, the team at McLeish Eyecare held an event at their practice in partnership with Sense Scotland, providing exclusive discounts on frames, goody bags, nibbles and refreshments for attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, the team also held a raffle with a wide variety of prizes on offer. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Sense Scotland in support of the vital work that they provide within the Musselburgh area.

McLeish Eyecare team during the event at the practice.

Sense Scotland, a charity that has now been established for 40 years, are a specialised social care provider, providing people who have complex communication and sensory needs with essential services such as day-to-day care and supported living as well as arts programmes and outdoor activities. The charity aims to empower these individuals, supporting them and their families to live full, connected lives.

Emphasising the team’s support of the charity, Practice Manager at McLeish Eyecare, Helen Dick, commented: “At McLeish Eyecare, we believe in looking after not just eye health but overall well-being.

“Sense Scotland is a charity that is especially close to our hearts. Communication and connection are at the core of what we do, and we’re proud to stand in solidarity with those who face daily challenges in expressing themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole team truly admires the work that they do and that they continuously give back to our local community. They are a very worthy charity of our support, and there couldn’t be a cause better aligned with our personal beliefs as a local business.”

The money raised by the team at McLeish Eyecare will go towards supporting Sense Scotland in continuing their essential work and providing personalised care, education and resources to those who need it most within local communities across Scotland.

For further information about Sense Scotland, please visit: www.sensescotland.org.uk