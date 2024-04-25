National care inspectors praise Edinburgh care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Care Inspectorate (CI) report marked Care UK’s Cairdean House, on Redford Road, as ‘very good’ and ‘good’ in all categories.

The home was awarded a ‘very good’ rating in supporting people’s wellbeing and leadership, and ‘good’ in the categories relating to team members, the setting, and planning care and support.

Inspectors praised the team at Cairdean House for their warm, gentle and encouraging care. One family member said: “Carers are professional, respectful and caring”, and another said: “The care that (they) received from the staff here has been phenomenal. Staff sat with (them) to make sure (they weren’t) alone. These people have joined our family.”

The team were recognised for taking the time to chat to residents, learning about their history, past hobbies and current interests, which establishes trusting relationships and ensures that residents are treated with dignity and respect.

The report also acknowledged the impressive range of communal areas at Cairdean House, including an in-house hairdressing salon, cinema and café, which helps relationships blossom and creates a nurturing environment for residents to thrive.

One relative described Cairdean House as "homely and welcoming". Another relative said: "They become your new community and I'm always offered a cup of tea when I go in. Carers are professional, respectful and caring". The home has been recognised by inspectors as an active member of the community who frequently host events and entertainment.

Inspectors noted how family members are free to visit their loved ones at any time and how passionately the team spoke about the importance of residents regularly contacting their friends and relatives to promote positive wellbeing.

The CI report also highlighted that there is a strong culture of transparency and accountability, with team members feeling that managers are approachable and knowledgeable. Inspectors also noted that the team felt valued and supported by managers, which promoted a positive and pro-active ethos within the home.

Kat Barnwell, Home Manager at Cairdean House, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team here at Cairdean House, and to lead such a caring and determined team.

“Our ratings are testament to everyone’s hard work and the high-quality care we provide residents each and every day. We are committed to ensuring all residents receive a personalised and tailored approach to care, in a dignified, professional and caring manner.

“We are all thrilled to have received this official praise from the national inspectors and look forward to celebrating with the residents soon.”

For more information about Cairdean House, please call Customer Relations Manager, Leona Thomson, on 0131 516 8460, or email [email protected]